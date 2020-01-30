Geneseo takes first Big 6 loss to Borum-led Sterling

GENESEO — Geneseo coach Scott Hardison didn't think anyone could go undefeated in the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball race this season. He turned out to be right.
Sterling came to Geneseo to shock the Class 3A sixth-ranked Maple Leafs 52-50.
The Golden Warriors (13-12, 6-5 Big 6) were carried by two huge performances by Brooklyn Borum (24 points, 16 rebounds) and Bree Borum (20 points) to deny Geneseo (21-4, 10-1 Big 6) a shot at a conference share until another day.
Sterling opened the game with a 16-0 lead as Geneseo struggled shooting the ball from the start, going 2-for-16 in the opening quarter. Outside of Kammie Ludwig's game-high 26 points, the Lady Leafs just couldn't find enough offense consistently.
"You can't spot good teams 16 points and expect to win," said Hardison, whose team bounced back with a 17-4 run in the second quarter to take a 22-20 halftime lead. "I thought we showed a lot of toughness coming back in the ballgame, but they made the play at the end that sealed the game."
Ludwig stepped to the line for the first time with her team down one with under 20 seconds to play, hitting one to tie the game at 50.
With the game on the line, Sterling's Brooklyn Borum drew a foul with 2.5 seconds left. The Virginia volleyball commit sunk both. Sterling then intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass after a Geneseo timeout to seal the win.
Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said Brooklyn stepping to the line may have made her nervous in the past, but not this season. She said the junior has also had 28 rebounds in a game this season.
"She has really shot with composure from the free-throw line," Jackson said. "She's the kid we needed on that possession and she came through in the clutch."
Bree Borum, a South Florida volleyball commit, had eight points in the fourth quarter.
Jackson said her team played aggressively from the opening tip on Geneseo's senior night. Her team lost to Geneseo 71-47 on Dec. 12.
"I think them doing that spurred the rest of our team to just come out and play hard and really play together," Jackson said, saying her team earned its best win of the season so far. "It was an exciting win."
Sterling outscored Geneseo 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Leafs left plenty of offense on the court Thursday night after putting up 88 at Rock Island. A missed fast-break layup to end the third, a 9-15 night at the line, and an 18-58 shooting effort from the field (5-24 on 3-pointers) made for a frustrating loss. Sterling made 24 of 51 attempts from the field.
"We've got to make sure we take care of the ball," Hardison said. "Every possession is valuable, and I'm not sure we believed that tonight."
Geneseo was again without freshman post Annie Wirth, who has an ankle sprain.
Geneseo’s Ali Rapps (2-2 3s) was next on the team with eight points; lone senior Keeli Frerichs scored seven.
Hardison said had his team made a few of its shots early on, it would have been a totally different game. He has told the girls to treat each game now like it's the postseason. Luckily for the Lady Leafs, it was still the regular season on Thursday.
"It's not going to cost us the conference," Hardison said. "We still have a chance to take care of business in our last three games and win conference, which is what we want to do. But all the credit goes to Sterling tonight."