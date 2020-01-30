Geneseo takes first Big 6 loss to Borum-led Sterling

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said Brooklyn stepping to the line may have made her nervous in the past, but not this season. She said the junior has also had 28 rebounds in a game this season.

"She has really shot with composure from the free-throw line," Jackson said. "She's the kid we needed on that possession and she came through in the clutch."

Bree Borum, a South Florida volleyball commit, had eight points in the fourth quarter.

Jackson said her team played aggressively from the opening tip on Geneseo's senior night. Her team lost to Geneseo 71-47 on Dec. 12.

"I think them doing that spurred the rest of our team to just come out and play hard and really play together," Jackson said, saying her team earned its best win of the season so far. "It was an exciting win."

Sterling outscored Geneseo 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Leafs left plenty of offense on the court Thursday night after putting up 88 at Rock Island. A missed fast-break layup to end the third, a 9-15 night at the line, and an 18-58 shooting effort from the field (5-24 on 3-pointers) made for a frustrating loss. Sterling made 24 of 51 attempts from the field.