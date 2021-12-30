Geneseo survives overtime to fend off Washington 52-49

Extra action was needed before Geneseo could slip past Washington 52-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.
Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.
Washington came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at halftime over Geneseo.
Washington enjoyed a 37-34 lead over Geneseo to start the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Maple Leafs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 first overtime period, too.
Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.