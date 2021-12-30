 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo survives overtime to fend off Washington 52-49
0 Comments

Geneseo survives overtime to fend off Washington 52-49

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Geneseo could slip past Washington 52-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.

Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.

Washington came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at halftime over Geneseo.

Washington enjoyed a 37-34 lead over Geneseo to start the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Maple Leafs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 first overtime period, too.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News