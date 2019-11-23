GENESEO — The Geneseo Lady Leafs rocked the gym on Saturday at their Thanksgiving Tournament, remaining unbeaten on the season at 5-0 with an early afternoon victory over Lasalle-Peru 60-50, and ending the night by holding off the explosive Annawan Bravettes, 61-59.
Geneseo 60, Lasalle-Peru 50: After trailing Lasalle-Peru through much of the first half, the Leafs made key adjustments on defense in the second half after trailing 31-29 at the intermission, and pulled away with sharp shooting and key free-throws late in the game.
“Lasalle-Peru played very aggressively, and were hot from the 3-point line early in the contest,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. “We need to play that type of game and adjust to physical and tough teams in order to prepare for our first season in the Western Big 6 Conference.”
Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (18 points, five rebounds) knocked down a momentum-changing 3-pointer as time expired in the first half.
“Kammie’s big 3 was definitely a game-changer in terms of energy and momentum, and allowed us to come out for the second half with renewed focus,” said Hardison. “In a fast-paced game, we need to work on our defensive rotation, and in the second half, our players were able to adjust and get into position on defense while the ball was in the air.”
Geneseo has a group of quality shooters, and their patience and confidence paid off in the second half.
“We fought hard to come back and deal with their defensive pressure in the second half of the game, and as a team, we worked together to create scoring opportunities, and shot well from the free-throw line,” said junior guard Abbi Barickman, who finished with 12 points and 4 boards.
Maddi Barickman added 16 points and four rebounds.
The Lady Cavs were paced by Rhiannon Skoog with 13 points and six rebounds.
Geneseo 61, Annawan 59: The finale was a barn-burner as both teams shot the ball extremely well, and the fast pace resulted in a first quarter score of 22-17 in favor of the Leafs, and a 39-30 lead for Geneseo at halftime.
Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz has been waiting for his team to display the heart and toughness needed to achieve their potential, and after trailing by 10 at the end of the third quarter, his veteran squad responded by surging back and getting to within two points of Geneseo with two minutes to play. Annawan outscored the Lady Leafs 14-6 in the 4th quarter, but Hardison’s squad controlled the ball in the final seconds of the game to secure the victory.
“It’s all about heart, and playing when you are fatigued and need to get your energy to a higher level, and our players showed us what they can do going forward by coming back like that against an excellent Geneseo team,” said Burkieweicz.
The victorious Leafs were led by Ludwig's 20 points and 10 rebounds. Maddi Barickman added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Annawan was paced by Emily Miller's game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Manuel added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Keagan Rico had 17 points and eight assists.
Dixon 29, Sherrard 19: Defense was key for much of this contest, as both teams focused on applying pressure and slowing the pace of the game.
After leading 5-4 after the first period, the Duchesses began to adjust offensively, sparked by the inside play of senior Madelyn Chesley and shooting of sophomore Elle Jarrett (10 points, seven rebounds) led 14-11 at halftime. Dixon extended the lead to 19-11 before Sherrard pulled within three points in the third quarter behind the inside scoring and rebounding of senior Carley Whitsell (12 points, six rebounds) but could not maintain the offensive momentum.
“We were able to move the ball well and got several open looks, but simply could not score from the outside like we are capable of,” said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. “I was happy with our defensive effort, holding Dixon under thirty points, and moving forward, we are going to work on our aggressiveness and finding ways to get into offensive rhythm.