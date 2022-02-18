Geneseo severs Rock Island's hopes 62-48

Geneseo notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rock Island 62-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 18.

The Maple Leafs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-18 lead over the Rocks.

