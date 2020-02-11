Geneseo's Ludwig takes 'huge jump'

GENESEO — When the basketball season started, Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison said he expected sophomore Kammie Ludwig to be a key performer for his team.
He never, however, expected what he has seen so far.
Leading the Maple Leafs to the Western Big 6 Conference title, Ludwig has run away with the Big 6 scoring race and leads all of the Illinois metro players with 17.8 points per game. Her 21 points on Saturday helped the Leafs clinch the league title and also earned her this week's Illinois Pacesetter honor.
"I knew it was coming, but she made a huge jump this season," Hardison said. "The scoring is phenomenal, but what makes her so special is her leadership. She plays under control, and that really impresses me for a sophomore.
"The game slows down for Kammie. That's what the great players can do. It is a special attribute."
What makes Ludwig a special player is her love of the game and willingness to put the time into her craft.
"I can say I did not expect this to happen this soon," Ludwig said. "I'd say the biggest reason is the work I did in the summer with my AAU team. I worked six days a week on getting better. It has improved my game and taught me to be more aggressive.
"Last year, I was playing with the varsity and I felt like I was a little too shy. I knew I could do more, and with the work I put in I am starting to do the things I know I can do."
The sky is the limit for Ludwig, and her Geneseo team. Winning the Big 6 is something that the Leafs hoped for but they were not certain it could happen until the season started.
"We had a goal sheet we made and coach Hardison put it up in the locker room," Ludwig said. "We didn't know if the goal of winning the Big 6 would happen but we knew we would work for it. We beat Galesburg in overtime in the first game and learned how much the speed of the game was something we had to get used to.
"We still had people saying we didn't belong in the conference, and that was something we wanted to prove wrong. Beating Moline and Rocky were games that proved something to us. I grew up watching Rocky and Brea Beal. Then, to go into Rocky a few weeks ago and beat them, that was really big for us."
And in each of those games, it was Ludwig who came up big. What her coach likes most is Ludwig does not have to score to win games. She is also a very good passer and ball handler. In fact, freshman Danielle Beach's huge 3-pointer against Moline on Saturday was set up by a Ludwig pass.
"She doesn't have to take 30 shots to score all her points," Hardison said. "She gets her shots out of the offense, and she is very good at finding her teammates. She just wants to win, so she finds ways to get that done. She still has work to do. Her offense took that huge jump this year, I'm looking forward to her defense taking that jump."
Ludwig has numerous college offers already, but she is far from ready to start thinking that far ahead. She would rather follow the path Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera took and wait until the summer before her senior season.
"I will look at schools with my major first," she said. "I want to keep things open and let it happen when I'm ready."