Geneseo pours it on Rock Island Alleman 57-30

Geneseo swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rock Island Alleman 57-30 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.
The Maple Leafs opened with a 20-5 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 29 at Moline High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.