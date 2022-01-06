 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo pours it on Moline 56-26
Geneseo controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-26 victory over Moline in Illinois girls basketball action on January 6.

The Maple Leafs' offense thundered to a 36-9 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

In recent action on December 27, Moline faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Geneseo took on Washington on December 30 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

