Geneseo posts win at Morton's expense 68-51

Geneseo handed Morton a tough 68-51 loss on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Maple Leafs darted in front of the Potters 25-20 to begin the second quarter.
Geneseo opened a slim 29-20 gap over Morton at the half.
The Maple Leafs jumped over the Potters when the fourth quarter began 46-36.
