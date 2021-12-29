 Skip to main content
Geneseo posts win at Morton's expense 68-51
Geneseo handed Morton a tough 68-51 loss on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Maple Leafs darted in front of the Potters 25-20 to begin the second quarter.

Geneseo opened a slim 29-20 gap over Morton at the half.

The Maple Leafs jumped over the Potters when the fourth quarter began 46-36.

