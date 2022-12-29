 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo outlasts Morton in topsy-turvy battle 44-34

Geneseo put together a victorious gameplan to stop Morton 44-34 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Geneseo opened with a 15-6 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Potters got within 21-16.

Geneseo moved to a 29-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.

