Geneseo outlasts Morton in topsy-turvy battle 44-34

Geneseo put together a victorious gameplan to stop Morton 44-34 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.
Geneseo opened with a 15-6 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Potters got within 21-16.
Geneseo moved to a 29-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.
Last season, Geneseo and Morton faced off on December 29, 2021 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap
