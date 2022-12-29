 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo outduels Plainfield North in competitive clash 55-43

Geneseo had its hands full but finally brushed off Plainfield North 55-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 24-22 margin over Plainfield North after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 25-22 half margin at the Tigers' expense.

Geneseo jumped to a 37-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 18-14 in the last stanza.

