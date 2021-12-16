 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo mows down East Moline United Township 72-45
0 Comments

Geneseo mows down East Moline United Township 72-45

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Geneseo turned out the lights on East Moline United Township 72-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Maple Leafs made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense roared to a 40-24 lead over the Panthers at the half.

In recent action on December 11, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on December 11 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The COVID-19 reality for Justin Fields and Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling
Basketball

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling

  • Updated

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House, Moline coach Adrian Ritchie was aware that the Sterling girls’ basketball program was a bit down this season, and in warmups the Golden Warriors coach Taylor Jackson informed Ritchie that she was missing key players because of COVID-19 exposure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News