Geneseo mows down East Moline United Township 72-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Geneseo turned out the lights on East Moline United Township 72-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Maple Leafs made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs' offense roared to a 40-24 lead over the Panthers at the half.
In recent action on December 11, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on December 11 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.