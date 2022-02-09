Geneseo hustles by Moline in victory 64-52

Geneseo tipped and eventually toppled Moline 64-52 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Geneseo faced off against Plainfield North and Moline took on Quincy on February 5 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
