Geneseo girls win Kewanee tourney without coach Hardison

KEWANEE — The Geneseo girls took care of business at Kewanee’s MLK Tournament on Monday even with coach Scott Hardison out battling the flu.

Geneseo assistant Ryan Kelly — former United Township girls coach and Sherrard boys coach — stepped in Monday during a pair of dominant wins.

Geneseo (19-2) finished 3-0 at the tournament, closing with wins over Peoria Manual 59-27 and Bureau Valley 71-39 while Hardison texted he is dealing with a case of Influenza A.

Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig totaled 43 points in Monday’s wins, earning tournament MVP and leading the team in scoring each win. Maddi Barickman and Annie Wirth were also all-tournament selections.

“In both games we did a nice job doing what we wanted to do from the beginning,” said Kelly. “We let our pressure control things early … We did a good job just doing our jobs.”

Ludwig scored 23 points in three quarters against Manual, which the Lady Leafs led 23-8 after one quarter. Danielle Beach (6-6 FTs) had 12 points in that win.

Ali Rapps (10 points) and Ludwig (20) led the scoring against BV, but Kelly said contributions were solid across the board.