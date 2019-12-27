Geneseo girls run into powerhouse Morton, suffer first loss

NORMAL — The worst thing that could happen for the Geneseo girls' basketball team came to life for the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Facing the top-seeded and No. 1 team in the state, the Morton Potters, the Leafs got off to a slow start. And when the sharks begin to circle it becomes a feeding frenzy for the team that has won state championships in four of the last five years as they beat the Leafs 79-48.

"We believed all that stuff about Morton before the game ever started," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We had to get off to a good start. Instead they threw the first punch and we got leveled right away."

The Potters came out making everything they shot, taking a 28-10 lead after a quarter and 53-21 at halftime. Morton (13-0) made 22 of their first 29 shots in the opening half and then made their first six of the second half.

"There is no question, they are really good," Hardison said. "They are phenomenal, and there is a reason they are where they are now. This is where we want to be, and I believe we can get there. I believe we belong on this court.

"Now, we will find out how we react to this game and bounce back. (Today) is two more opportunities against some more of the better teams in the state. We will throw this one aside and see how we come back."