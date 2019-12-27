Geneseo girls run into powerhouse Morton, suffer first loss

NORMAL — The worst thing that could happen for the Geneseo girls' basketball team came to life for the Maple Leafs on Friday.
Facing the top-seeded and No. 1 team in the state, the Morton Potters, the Leafs got off to a slow start. And when the sharks begin to circle it becomes a feeding frenzy for the team that has won state championships in four of the last five years as they beat the Leafs 79-48.
"We believed all that stuff about Morton before the game ever started," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We had to get off to a good start. Instead they threw the first punch and we got leveled right away."
The Potters came out making everything they shot, taking a 28-10 lead after a quarter and 53-21 at halftime. Morton (13-0) made 22 of their first 29 shots in the opening half and then made their first six of the second half.
"There is no question, they are really good," Hardison said. "They are phenomenal, and there is a reason they are where they are now. This is where we want to be, and I believe we can get there. I believe we belong on this court.
"Now, we will find out how we react to this game and bounce back. (Today) is two more opportunities against some more of the better teams in the state. We will throw this one aside and see how we come back."
Morton was led by 6-foot-1 senior Lindsey Dullard, who made 11 of 14 shots and finished with 28 points. Three others reached double figures, and the top six Potters finished an amazing 31 of 41 shots.
Faith Henderson led the Maple Leafs (12-1) with nine points.
Rocks roll to win: Using their size and ability to pass the ball inside, Rock Island whipped Wheaton Warrenville South 49-20 Friday morning.
Emily Allison, Jamyah Winter, Hannah Simmer and Cearra Hickman combined to score 43 points on 17 of 27 shots to make it easy for the Rocks (11-6).
You have free articles remaining.
With Simmer, Allison and Hickman, RI went inside from the start and blew the game open with a 15-3 run in the opening quarter. Those four also combined for 9 assists, usually to each other.
"We knew we could get the ball inside, and we did a good job of moving the ball," RI coach Henry Hall said. "The other thing I really liked is we defended really well. Holding any team to 20 is pretty good."
Allison and Winter led the Rocks with 14 points each. Simmer added nine and seven rebounds and Hickman had six.
"Everything we do starts with our defense," Allison said. "When we got the ball we really tried to slow everything down and see what was open. We also did a better job of making the extra pass for an easier shot."
Hall still knows his team has to get better, but he likes this step.
"It is coming, but the thing we are still missing is that consistency," he said. "Can we take this and duplicate it over and over again?"
Pioneers split: Following a 36-28 loss to Camp Point Central, the Alleman Pioneers bounced back with a 44-33 win over St. Thomas More.
The Pioneers held STM to two second-quarter points and built a 20-11 lead which they kept adding to the rest of the way.
"I'm so proud of the girls' commitment to each other and getting better," Alleman coach Megan Delp said. "It was great to see things finally click for us on both ends of the court. This was a great team win."
Avrie Schmidt had a huge game in the win, scoring a season-high 20 points.
Annawan girls lose to No. 1: An early onslaught by Rock Falls put the Bravettes in a hole at halftime and Annawan could not rally from behind in a winner's bracket second-round game, Rock Falls won 57-45 despite 15 points from Keagan Rico and 11 from Emily Miller.
Those two were held to 6 points in the first half as Rock Falls grabbed a 36-22 lead. Miller had seven points in the third and Rico had 12 in the fourth quarter.