Geneseo girls reach 9-0 in conference on special night against Alleman

GENESEO — The Geneseo girls recorded their 20th win of the season against Alleman on Thursday night, but both teams came together for the greater good on “Pink Zone” night.
Following Geneseo’s 43-33 victory over Alleman, a check for $3700 was made out to 3D Strong & Breast Cancer Support. Both teams wore pink shirts before the game and presented pink flowers to anyone in the crowd battling cancer.
“We have a great community that always supports us,” said Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig, who scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter. “It’s just a good time for everybody to get together and raise money for cancer. Our student section was amazing and we have a lot of support from the community. It just keeps growing every year.”
The Lady Leafs (20-2, 9-0 Big 6) remain in control of the conference after notching their 20th win. GHS won its sixth straight game and is undefeated in 2020. The Leafs led 22-4 after one quarter and 33-12 at halftime.
Alleman (3-20, 0-10) battled down the stretch against mostly Geneseo reserves, outscoring the Lady Leafs 21-10 in the second half and 13-2 in the fourth quarter.
Alleman coach Megan Delp commended Geneseo coach Scott Hardison after the game for not letting the game get out of hand with his team up 20. Avrie Schmidt led Alleman with 12 points — all in the second half — after coming off the bench. Averi Rangel started for Alleman and finished with five points (2-2 FGs).
“Not only for this night, but he was very strategic with who he played and it could have very well got out of control like the last time we played them,” said Delp, whose team lost 60-26 in the last meeting. “I really do appreciate his class as a coach. They are a great team from top to bottom. They run and execute and do things really, really well.”
Hardison and Geneseo also added a new press to their arsenal Wednesday. Alleman had 22 turnovers, but didn’t lie down in the second half.
“I’m really proud of our kids, they competed to the very end,” Delp said. “We’ve had some tough love conversations and they really have bought in.”
“We have a lot of respect for Alleman and coach Delp over there,” said Hardison, whose team opened the game with an 18-0 lead. “We came out and did what we wanted in the first quarter and tried to get some reps for some kids who put a lot of time in, and don’t get a lot of recognition.”
Maddi Barickman (11 points) and Abbi Barickman (nine points) were Geneseo’s other leading scorers, but the whole varsity roster had minutes.
Annie Wirth left the game with a twisted ankle, Hardison said.
The coach returned to the sideline after illness kept him home from the Kewanee tournament. Hardison said the team is trying to optimize its press defense and provide different looks to opposing teams based on the personnel on the floor.
“We tested the waters and I think we like it,” Ludwig said. “We have a lot of speed on our team.”
In the end, the scoreboard took a backseat to a successful night of local fundraising and cancer awareness.
“It’s a great, special night for a great cause and really shows how much character and how much Geneseo does for the community," Delp said.
“It doesn’t matter what you’re doing on the floor, we all want to see cancer go away,” Hardison said. “We talk about things off the floor being more important than basketball, and this is one of the big nights that we have.”