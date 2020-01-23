Geneseo girls reach 9-0 in conference on special night against Alleman

“Not only for this night, but he was very strategic with who he played and it could have very well got out of control like the last time we played them,” said Delp, whose team lost 60-26 in the last meeting. “I really do appreciate his class as a coach. They are a great team from top to bottom. They run and execute and do things really, really well.”

Hardison and Geneseo also added a new press to their arsenal Wednesday. Alleman had 22 turnovers, but didn’t lie down in the second half.

“I’m really proud of our kids, they competed to the very end,” Delp said. “We’ve had some tough love conversations and they really have bought in.”

“We have a lot of respect for Alleman and coach Delp over there,” said Hardison, whose team opened the game with an 18-0 lead. “We came out and did what we wanted in the first quarter and tried to get some reps for some kids who put a lot of time in, and don’t get a lot of recognition.”

Maddi Barickman (11 points) and Abbi Barickman (nine points) were Geneseo’s other leading scorers, but the whole varsity roster had minutes.

Annie Wirth left the game with a twisted ankle, Hardison said.