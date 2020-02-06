Geneseo girls miss another shot at securing Big 6 title

"It was crazy," said Morgan (12 points, six steals). "We knew it was going to be a tough game. But with this being our last home game, we wanted to come out and give it our all, and leave everything on the floor."

With three Panthers fouling out in regulation, including junior forward Jade Hunter (18 points, 12 rebounds), UT coach Carie Walker praised the combination of senior leadership and key contributions from her reserve corps.

"We had players who have not even had big roles this year play huge roles for us tonight," she said. "Our senior leadership was huge, but it was definitely a team effort."

Thursday's loss not only spoiled a game-high 30-point performance from Ludwig, but it tightened up the Big 6 race even further. Now sitting at 10-2 in the conference, the Leafs (22-5) hold a one-game lead over Rock Island, which rolled at Sterling 82-62. Moline and Quincy are also in the hunt, sitting two games back with two to play.

"We didn't seize the opportunity tonight," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison, who also got 13 points, seven boards and four steals from Maddi Barickman. "Give UT credit; they came ready to play and used their senior night as motivation. We played like ourselves in the fourth quarter after not looking like ourselves for three quarters.

"It (a conference title) is still in front of us. We just have to regroup, focus on the positions and control what we can control."

