Geneseo girls have tough finish at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — Geneseo girls' basketball coach Scott Hardison got exactly what he wanted to see from his team Saturday afternoon, but not so much at night.
After bouncing back from a Friday loss on Saturday afternoon with a 68-55 victory over Kankakee, the Maple Leafs fell to Peoria Richwoods 54-27 in their final game of the weekend.
"I just don't know what happened between beating a very good Kankakee team to this," Hardison said after Geneseo fell in a second running-clock game of the last three games. "We didn't make shots, they made shots and we got buried early.
"When you get behind it is hard to come back when you're playing your fourth game in three days. Regardless, I would much rather be 2-2 in the winners' bracket with these great teams than going 3-1 on the other side. These are the games that will make us better at the end."
The Knights jumped on the Leafs (13-2) and led by double digits in the first quarter and had the game blown open by halftime.
Hardison isn't worried about how his team will come back from this weekend's two lopsided losses.
"It comes from inside and I know what's inside our kids," he said. "We played to the end of both of those games and we saw our starters cheering on the reserves late in the game. That tells us we are a team. We will look at the tapes of both games and learn from it.
Probably our biggest mistake was we had some girls doing individual stuff early in this one. We will take care of that, take a few days off and be ready to go after the start of the new year."
Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman got back on track and the Maple Leafs got off to a good start and slowly pulled away from Kankakee in the early afternoon game. Ludwig led the Leafs with 21 and Barickman added 20 in the win one day after getting blasted by Morton.
Rocks take consolation title: It was a battle all the way for the Rock Island girls, with the Rocks beating St. Ignatius 50-45 to win their final three games and the consolation championship.
The Rocks and Wolfpack went back and forth through the first half. The Rocks built a lead late in the first half and would never let it get away to improve to 13-6.
"This game was just crazy," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We faced great teams every day and we were out there at 8:30 at night on Day 3 when both teams were tired and ready to go home. We just didn't want to go home without something and 3-1 and this trophy."
The Rocks played some tenacious defense, especially against St. Ignatius standout Lauren McDonald, who was held to 11 points. Most of the time she was being defended by senior Bre Williams.
"You remember when Bre came to us as a sophomore defense was her thing," Hall said. "I told her today she could effect this game without even scoring a point. She contested a really good player and made her work for every point she scored."
On offense, the Rocks got something they haven't been getting a lot of this season, sophomore Imari McDuffy putting points on the scoreboard. She finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and four key free throws to put the game away.
"During warmups I was making my shots and I felt like this was my night," McDuffy said. "That's what I know I can do. It changes the team when I can make shots and open things up for others. We wanted this one bad, we battled through the (officials) calls and go what we wanted with a trophy."
Said Hall, "I've been telling her she can score. If we can get her going with her shot we can move her off the point and play (freshman) Kayla Rice more as we move forward with bringing Kayla and Bre Stewart into the lineup."
Hannah Simmer paced the Rocks with 17 and Brooklynn Larson also added 10 points for the Rocks.
Despite making one of their first 20 shots and being 4 for 32 at halftime the Rocks defense kept them in the game until the offense got going in the second half. They took the lead at the end of the third quarter and finished it off with clutch free-throw shooting for a 47-42 win over Normal West.
Brooklynn Larson had a big second half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Simmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Emily Allison had 10 points and Imari McDuffy had five assists and nine rebounds.
Pioneers let one get away: The Alleman girls played a nearly perfect first half against El Paso-Gridley in building a 24-16 lead. The Pioneers turned the ball over just two times and Averie Schmidt was unstoppable with 16 points.
Then, things fell apart in the second half and the Titans rallied for a 38-36 win to send Alleman home with a 1-4 tourney mark and 2-13 overall record.
Alleman turned the ball over numerous times in the second half, missed several open shots in the paint and went 1 of 5 from the free-throw line (including two front ends of one-and-bonus chances).
"We just haven't had much experience playing with the lead at halftime and we couldn't do what we did in the first half," Alleman coach Megan Delp said. "We played very well early, but if you want to finish games you have to make layups and free throws, and you have to hold onto the ball."
Schmidt finished with 21 points to lead Alleman.
Sherrard tops Annawan: The Tigers and Bravettes finished their tourney runs against each other with Sherrard wining 41-29 as both teams ran out of gas in the final quarter. Taylor Barber led the Tigers with 10 points and Emily Miller paced the Bravettes with nine.
"We were happy to finish the tournament with a win," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said, "and we're happy to finish seventh after being seeded 11th."
Annawan took a 43-35 loss to St. Joseph Ogden despite the efforts of Kegan Rico (16 points) and Emily Miller (14 points) in the first game of the day.
Sherrard was handled by Bloomington Central Catholic 48-33. Carly Whitsell led the way in that one with nine points.