Geneseo girls have tough finish at State Farm

Probably our biggest mistake was we had some girls doing individual stuff early in this one. We will take care of that, take a few days off and be ready to go after the start of the new year."

Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman got back on track and the Maple Leafs got off to a good start and slowly pulled away from Kankakee in the early afternoon game. Ludwig led the Leafs with 21 and Barickman added 20 in the win one day after getting blasted by Morton.

Rocks take consolation title: It was a battle all the way for the Rock Island girls, with the Rocks beating St. Ignatius 50-45 to win their final three games and the consolation championship.

The Rocks and Wolfpack went back and forth through the first half. The Rocks built a lead late in the first half and would never let it get away to improve to 13-6.

"This game was just crazy," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We faced great teams every day and we were out there at 8:30 at night on Day 3 when both teams were tired and ready to go home. We just didn't want to go home without something and 3-1 and this trophy."

The Rocks played some tenacious defense, especially against St. Ignatius standout Lauren McDonald, who was held to 11 points. Most of the time she was being defended by senior Bre Williams.