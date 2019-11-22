GENESEO — It's a whole new game for a whole bunch of veteran players for the Geneseo girls' basketball season.
Loaded with veteran players, the Maple Leafs will erase the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference and the tremendous 26-5 2018-19 season. It is a new day for Geneseo as it begins its first season in the Western Big 6 Conference.
"Moving into the Western Big 6, we know first off that we have to change how we play," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "First off, we have to be more physical than we have been. That's where our veteran players will really help us."
Those veterans include senior Keeli Frerichs and twins Maddi and Abbi Barickman. All three will be asked to do even more this season. Hardison also believes sophomores Kammie Ludwig and Ali Rapps will be a huge help.
"Maddi and Abbi are those kinds of players who can play the physical game that will go in the Big 6," Hardison said. "Kammie is tough and can handle the ball in pressure situations. Then, Ali is an elite sprinter and we will need that kind of speed in this league."
Maddi Barickman came to the varsity as a freshman and was basically a designated shooter. Now, she is a well-rounded basketball standout. She led the Leafs last year in scoring at 11.4 points per game.
"I think, as a team, we have all elevated our level and we're excited and ready to play in the Big 6," she said. "Personally, I have worked to be more than just a shooter. Abbi and I worked this summer with Jordan Delp and I spent a lot of time on the dribble-drive, becoming more explosive and making better decisions with the ball."
Hardison said Abbi Barickman is the team's 'Rock" who never quits and does a little bit of everything on the court.
Frerichs, said Hardison, is going to be a senior leader and wants to make sure her teammates always stay strong and positive. She understands that the game changes a great deal in the WB6. The Leafs got a taste of playing high-level and athletic teams in last December's State Farm Classic when the Leafs were handled by Kenwood and Normal Community.
"We want to play the best and we know we have to win as a team," Frerichs said. "I learned a lot about being a leader last year by watching Hannah (Himmelman) and Josie (Brown). Now, I feel like I am ready to lead this year.
"The biggest thing is having a positive attitude. I feel like that didn't happen and the few times we struggled, like at State Farm, we let games get away from us."
As for Ludwig, Hardison got her in plenty of action last season as a freshmen, where she averaged 7.7 points per game. This season, he expects a whole lot more.
"Kammie has Division I offers and other teams looking at her," Hardison said. "She was really good last year and she has come farther since last season than anyone. She will have nights when she takes games over. She can play inside and outside."