GENESEO — It took an overtime thriller for the Geneseo girls to win their Western Big 6 Conference basketball debut.
A Maddi Barickman block at the buzzer helped seal Geneseo’s 54-51 OT win at home on Tuesday night. Barickman finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Her triple gave Geneseo a 52-51 lead with 2:25 left in OT. The Lady Leafs (6-0) held off Galesburg (2-2), which shot 1-of-6 in OT and 0-of-1 at the line.
“I’m super proud of this team for how we fought for an overtime win,” Barickman said. “Just coming out in a new conference, we had to show what we were made of.”
The Lady Leafs had to earn it down the stretch against Evan Massey and the Silver Streaks. Geneseo led 38-29 toward the end of the third quarter before Galesburg began to come back. Riley Jenkins led GHS with 19 points and five assists, showing impressive passing ability and vision throughout the game.
Jenkins hit a runner with 2.7 seconds left to tie it at 49 after Geneseo missed its third front end of a 1-and-1. The Lady Leafs turned it over, but Jenkins’ final heave in regulation was short after a timeout.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said at halftime, holding onto a 26-25 lead, the team needed to work the ball inside. Barickman also responded after an 0-of-7 first quarter, making six of her next 11 shots and going 4-for-4 at the line.
“If your shots aren’t falling, just use that to find other teammates,” Barickman said. “I think all of use held our composure really well. We didn’t get freaked out and panic. We just took a step back and trusted our abilities and trusted each other. And that’s what led to the win.”
Kammie Ludwig had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Abbi Barickman had eight points and six rebounds. Ludwig and Barickman each made one free throw in the fourth quarter; Geneseo shot 10-of-18 at the line in the game.
“We need to make some more free throws down the stretch, and we know that,” Hardison said. “But I thought Kammie and Abbi really cleaned up a lot of their misses and got physical on the box out and rebounded.”
Geneseo had fouls to give down the stretch and finished the game with just five to Galesburg’s 18. Hardison said playing disciplined defensively made the difference.
“Instead of playing more free-flowing, we were looking to pound the ball inside-out instead of outside-in like we normally do,” Hardison said. “It’s a credit to our girls that we really pounded that ball, and they did a good job adjusting to the changes at halftime.”
Galesburg outscored Geneseo 15-8 in the fourth quarter with Chelsea Stevenson (six points) hitting two triples and Jenkins scoring seven points.
Hardison said Maddi Barickman was also solid rebounding and defensively, two aspects of the game that were big down the stretch. Keeli Frerichs (two points) secured a couple loose balls late and finished with six rebounds.
Geneseo out-rebounded Galesburg 41-30 in the win, helping to overcome 15 turnovers to Galesburg's nine. The Lady Leafs are on a break before playing at Alleman the Thursday after next.
“Galesburg is a perennial tough team, and they play physical like the Western Big 6 does,” Hardison said. “Hopefully we understand what Western Big 6 basketball is and we can continue to move on and get better from here.”