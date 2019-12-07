Geneseo gets big home win over Rock Island

GENESEO — The shots didn't go in early but that never stopped the Geneseo girls basketball team.
After making two of their first 14 shots, the Maple Leafs found the range late in the first quarter and into the second to open a 30-19 lead over Rock Island. They rode that lead all the way to a 61-56 win on Saturday afternoon.
"I don't think we did anything different from the first quarter to the second except the ball went into the basket," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We got plenty of good shots from good shooters, and the lid finally came off.
"This win is no different from Alleman on Thursday and or the game against Sterling next week. This is a really hard conference to win in, and that's why holding serve on our home court was really big. There will be no easy ones on the road."
While the Maple Leafs (9-0, 3-0 in the Western Big 6) found their sights, the Rocks (6-4, 1-2) couldn't find each other. Rock Island turned the ball over 14 times in that opening half, 12 on unforced passes either out of bounds or right to Leafs. When they did hold onto the ball, they missed several open shots in the paint.
"If I could re-do this one, I would go back to Friday's practice," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We knew where they were going to be, but we didn't get into those spots. That's on me and the coaching staff.
"We had way too many unforced turnovers (18 of their 22 total). We're 10 games in and it's time to start fixing these things — missed layups, missed free throws and bad turnovers. The unfortunate thing is we seem to be going game-practice-game-practice, and that leaves no time to work on ourselves."
The Leafs continued to build on their lead thanks to a pair of youngsters. Sophomore Kammie Ludwig, who made one of her first five shots, made seven of her next eight to lead all scorers with 24. Then, 6-foot-1 freshman Ann Wirth came off the bench and hurt Rock Island inside with 13 points and five rebounds.
"We were definitely more excited playing against Rocky," Ludwig said. "We know what they have done, and we really wanted this game. We know if we are going to win we have to make shots. That means we have to keep the confidence going even when the shots aren't going in."
Added Hardison, "Kammie made such great strides since last year. She is better at the defensive end, and she is becoming a great leader. She found shots and made them. Ann is just a great athlete, and we are bringing her along slowly. This was easily her best game."
Down 17 early in the fourth, Rock Island made its run with a scrambling, full-court defense and some made shots. After making one of their first 16 3-pointers, the Rocks made three straight and, with a couple steals, got to within five with more than three minutes left.
"We did well in the scramble and gave ourselves a chance," Hall said. "Nothing against Geneseo, but if we make layups and don't turn the ball over the way we did early in the game, we probably win this game."
Said Ludwig, "We understand how good Rocky is, and we knew they would make a run. We just had to stay calm."
Hannah Simmer led the Rocks with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Imari McDuffy added 12 points and Brooklynn Larson notched 11.