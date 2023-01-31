Geneseo finds its footing in sprinting past East Moline United Township 77-49

Geneseo put on an offensive clinic to extinguish East Moline United Township for a 77-49 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Geneseo and East Moline United Township played in a 72-45 game on December 16, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 26, Geneseo faced off against Sterling . For more, click here. East Moline United Township took on Sterling on January 19 at Sterling High School. Click here for a recap.

