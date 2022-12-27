Geneseo earns stressful win over Normal West 49-40

Geneseo didn't flinch, finally repelling Normal West 49-40 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Normal West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over Geneseo as the first quarter ended.

The Maple Leafs kept a 25-21 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Geneseo jumped to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Maple Leafs added to their advantage with a 11-8 margin in the closing period.

