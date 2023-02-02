Geneseo collected a solid win over Rock Island Alleman in a 60-45 verdict for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman squared off with February 3, 2022 at Geneseo High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline . Click here for a recap. Geneseo took on Rock Island on January 28 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.

