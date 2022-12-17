Geneseo dismantles Taylor Ridge Rockridge 49-15

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Geneseo turned out the lights on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 49-15 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Geneseo and Taylor Ridge Rockridge played in a 61-34 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on December 12 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
