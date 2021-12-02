Geneseo clips Galesburg in tight victory 60-52

Geneseo topped Galesburg 60-52 in a tough tilt for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 2.
Geneseo moved in front of Galesburg 17-14 to begin the second quarter.
Geneseo's shooting jumped to a 25-20 lead over Galesburg at halftime.
Geneseo's control showed as it carried a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Silver Streaks' finishing flurry, but the Maple Leafs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.