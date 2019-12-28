Geneseo boys stunned by consolation comeback from East Dubuque

DEKALB — Trailing by eight points with 5:07 to play, East Dubuque came back to stun the Geneseo boys basketball team in consolation play at the Chuck Dayton Classic at DeKalb High School on Saturday.
That was the largest lead of the game for Geneseo (10-3), which led 30-27 at halftime after a 10-10 first quarter.
Isaiah Rivera led the Maple Leafs with 28 points and 12 rebounds, but Kyle Traphagan (14 points) was the only other Geneseo player with more than four points.
Declan Schemmel led East Dubuque (8-1) with 28 points and Cole Heller had 10.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm said his team struggled to maintain its lead despite holding an advantage for over 18 minutes. The game was tied for 5:29.
“We did not defend well again for the third straight game,” Storm said. “We got out-hustled, out-worked, and we just didn’t have the energy needed.”
East Dubuque, coached by former St. Ambrose basketball standout Eric Miller, outscored Geneseo 18-12 in the fourth quarter and closed on a 10-2 run.
Schemmel’s triple with 25 seconds left gave EDHS a one-point lead and Geneseo missed its ensuing shot and had to foul. The Maple Leafs had another chance, but got called for a charge with 1.1 seconds left and could not get a shot off to end the game.
Storm said his team had good looks, but missed layups or short jumpers they usually hit. Traphagan hit Geneseo’s only trey in seven attempts. East Dubuque nailed eight of 18 from deep.
“They had 19 second-chance points,” Storm said. “They probably deserved it more than we did. I thought we played like we were tired, but everyone was playing their third game so that shouldn’t have been a factor.”
Geneseo plays in the third-place consolation game Monday at noon.
“We need to re-evaluate some things as coaches and players,” said Storm, noting that includes holding players more accountable. “It really shouldn’t be much more than our approach to how we play, but we need to have players out there who are able to defend and rebound. Offense will take care of itself and we can’t always control those aspects. But we can control how well we defend.”