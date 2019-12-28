Geneseo boys stunned by consolation comeback from East Dubuque

DEKALB — Trailing by eight points with 5:07 to play, East Dubuque came back to stun the Geneseo boys basketball team in consolation play at the Chuck Dayton Classic at DeKalb High School on Saturday.

That was the largest lead of the game for Geneseo (10-3), which led 30-27 at halftime after a 10-10 first quarter.

Isaiah Rivera led the Maple Leafs with 28 points and 12 rebounds, but Kyle Traphagan (14 points) was the only other Geneseo player with more than four points.

Declan Schemmel led East Dubuque (8-1) with 28 points and Cole Heller had 10.

Geneseo coach Brad Storm said his team struggled to maintain its lead despite holding an advantage for over 18 minutes. The game was tied for 5:29.

“We did not defend well again for the third straight game,” Storm said. “We got out-hustled, out-worked, and we just didn’t have the energy needed.”

East Dubuque, coached by former St. Ambrose basketball standout Eric Miller, outscored Geneseo 18-12 in the fourth quarter and closed on a 10-2 run.