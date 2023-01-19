 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Geneseo barely beats Galesburg 58-49

  • 0

Geneseo surfed the tension to ride to a 58-49 win over Galesburg in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Galesburg authored a promising start, taking a 16-13 advantage over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Silver Streaks would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 26-19 lead on the Maple Leafs.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.

Conditioning showed as the Maple Leafs outscored the Silver Streaks 15-14 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and Galesburg squared off with January 20, 2022 at Galesburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

Recently on January 14, Geneseo squared off with Mundelein in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

The Alleman girls' basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming IHSA Class 2A postseason, topping Riverdale 51-26 Monday night at Don Morris Gymnasium for its fourth straight win against area 2A competition.

Geneseo dismantles Mundelein 49-22

Geneseo showed no mercy to Mundelein, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-22 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News