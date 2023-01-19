Geneseo barely beats Galesburg 58-49

Geneseo surfed the tension to ride to a 58-49 win over Galesburg in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.
Galesburg authored a promising start, taking a 16-13 advantage over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Silver Streaks would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 26-19 lead on the Maple Leafs.
Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.
Conditioning showed as the Maple Leafs outscored the Silver Streaks 15-14 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Geneseo and Galesburg squared off with January 20, 2022 at Galesburg High School last season.
