Geneseo barely beats Galesburg 58-49

Geneseo surfed the tension to ride to a 58-49 win over Galesburg in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Galesburg authored a promising start, taking a 16-13 advantage over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Silver Streaks would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 26-19 lead on the Maple Leafs.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.

Conditioning showed as the Maple Leafs outscored the Silver Streaks 15-14 in the fourth quarter.

