Garrett back, ready to lead Riverdale girls

That strategy has worked. In helping lead the Rams to a 12-2 start, including a 3-0 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Garrett is averaging team highs of 13 points and 8.3 rebounds to go with 3.6 steals per game.

"I focused on getting my knee back to full strength, and by last May, it felt like it was 100 percent," she said. "Last summer, I played for the school (instead of her regular summer team, the QC Ballers) because I didn't want to have something bad happen. I wanted to let it heal fully for this season."

After making it through volleyball this past fall with no ill effects, Garrett felt herself ready to return to the basketball court. The first few games, though, required her to shake off some rust.

"It definitely took a few games to start getting in the groove of things with my teammates," she said. "I was behind; I didn't know all the plays, so it took awhile to get used to it. But, I was super-excited to get back out there with my teammates, and I love playing for Coach Hatch, so it wasn't very hard to listen and get in the groove of things."

Sitting out last season not only caused Garrett to view the game from a different angle, it also helped her teammates become better players in their own right as they had to raise their games to fill the scoring and rebounding void.