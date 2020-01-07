Garrett back, ready to lead Riverdale girls

PORT BYRON — While it was difficult for Sidney Garrett to spend her junior basketball season watching from the sidelines, the Riverdale standout was bolstered by one thought.
"I was pretty confident I was going to get back out on the court," she said. "I was really eager to get back out there, and it feels amazing to be back out there with my teammates, who I've been with since seventh grade."
Back at full strength after a torn ACL in her left knee cost her the 2018-19 prep campaign, the Rams' 5-foot-10 star forward has not just come back but has done so with a vengeance.
Coming off a strong performance at Dixon's KSB Holiday Classic capped with a 23-point, 14-rebound showing in Riverdale's 59-38 win over United Township in the tournament's third-place game, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter put up 18 points and 11 rebounds last Friday in a 49-28 win over Richmond-Burton.
"I think anytime you have a kid who's a competitor, they want to compete; they don't want to watch," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "The kids that really like to play, they don't like to sit out. It can be frustrating for them; it's easy to think, `I'm never going to play again.' You have to learn patience, learn to look at things in the long view."
Having injured her knee during her junior volleyball season, Garrett demonstrated patience as she bided her time and let herself heal, with the focus being on her senior season.
That strategy has worked. In helping lead the Rams to a 12-2 start, including a 3-0 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Garrett is averaging team highs of 13 points and 8.3 rebounds to go with 3.6 steals per game.
"I focused on getting my knee back to full strength, and by last May, it felt like it was 100 percent," she said. "Last summer, I played for the school (instead of her regular summer team, the QC Ballers) because I didn't want to have something bad happen. I wanted to let it heal fully for this season."
After making it through volleyball this past fall with no ill effects, Garrett felt herself ready to return to the basketball court. The first few games, though, required her to shake off some rust.
"It definitely took a few games to start getting in the groove of things with my teammates," she said. "I was behind; I didn't know all the plays, so it took awhile to get used to it. But, I was super-excited to get back out there with my teammates, and I love playing for Coach Hatch, so it wasn't very hard to listen and get in the groove of things."
Sitting out last season not only caused Garrett to view the game from a different angle, it also helped her teammates become better players in their own right as they had to raise their games to fill the scoring and rebounding void.
The end result last winter was a conference championship, ending Sherrard's run of eight straight TRAC West titles, and advancement to the Class 2A regional finals. With one of its major offensive forces back in the fold, Riverdale is aiming higher this year.
"Last year definitely helped me notice more things, so that I feel better at seeing the entire court," Garrett said. "Everyone's contributing and on the same page. We feel we're a very good team, and we're working together to get what we need to get done."