Tonight
Sterling (2-2, 1-0 WB6) at Moline (7-0, 1-0)
The game: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Maroons are off to a great start, but still need to find some depth off the bench. ... The Golden Warriors are a huge mystery with three starters having had just a few days of practice after playing in the state volleyball championship.
Rocky (5-3, 0-1) at Galesburg (4-2, 0-1)
The game: 7 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twittter: @jaydub_DA
GameNight: The Rocks started 0-3 but have won five straight and looking to get back on the winning track in the WB6 after having 40-game win streak snapped by Moline last week. ... The Silver Streaks took Geneseo to overtime last week and are led by Riley Jenkins, who averages 15.3 points per game.
Geneseo (6-0, 1-0) at Alleman (1-6, 0-1)
The game: 7 p.m. at Alleman's Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486
GameNight: The Maple Leafs have been extremely balanced in scoring and rebounding. Kammie Ludwig (13.0 ppg) and Maddi Barickman (12.5) lead the scoring. ... The Pioneers have struggled with turnovers this season, averaging 23 per game.
Quincy (2-1, 1-0) at UTHS (1-5, 0-1)
The game: 7 p.m. at United Township HS small gym. Twitter: @KyleH_DA
GameNight: The Panthers are led by Jasmine Bell who is averaging 18.7 points per game to lead the area. ... The Blue Devils are playing for new head coach Brad Dance.
Saturday
Rock Island at Geneseo
The game: 12:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Moline at Alleman
The game: 12:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
Galesburg at UTHS
The game: 12:30 p.m. at United Township small gym. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486