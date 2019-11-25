Moline (4-0) at Rocky (0-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island High School. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons won the Macomb Classic last week and had three players -- Cierra McNamee (14.8 points per game), Bralee Trice (14.3 ppg) and Kadence Tatum (10.5 ppg) -- named to the first- or second- all tourney team. ... The Rocks are 120 seconds from being 2-0. In their games at Peoria and Batavia, the Rocks had late leads and possession of the ball, but couldn't finish either game and lost in overtime. ... Imari McDuffy leads the Rocks with 15.0 ppg and Hannah Simmer is right behind at 14.0 ppg.
Galesburg (2-1) at Geneseo (5-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo High School. Twitter: @DLansman_DA.
GameNight: The Maple Leafs will play their first-ever Western Big 6 Conference game and come in off a their own tournament win ... Kammie Ludwig leads Geneseo with 14.6 points per game, followed by Maddi Barickman (12.2 ppg) and Abbi Barickman (8.0 ppg). ... The Silver Streaks opened the season with two blowout wins before losing to Springfield on Saturday.
UTHS (0-2) at Sterling (1-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse, Sterling H.S. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Neither team has gotten off to a great start. The Panthers were blown out twice in the Galesburg Shootout. ... Jasmine Bell averages 15,5 points per game and Jade Hunter averaged 10.5 ppg. ... The Warriors have a pair of very familiar players to WB6 sports fans as Brook and Bree Borum both played for Sterling's state champion volleyball team. Brook had 17 rebounds in last Saturday's game against Rock Falls.
Alleman (0-1) at Quincy (1-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Quincy High School. Twitter: @ThornWHIG
GameNight: The Pioneers got off to a slow start in their first game, but played much better in the second half against Riverdale in a 40-26 loss. ... The Blue Devils have a new coach, Brad Dance, and he and his team routed Jacksonville 58-10 in his first game as head man.