 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galva tackles Toulon Stark County 41-12
0 Comments

Galva tackles Toulon Stark County 41-12

  • 0

Galva swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Toulon Stark County 41-12 in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 26, Toulon Stark County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva took on Annawan on January 26 at Galva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Olympic ski jump dreams take flight near Chicago

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News