Galva overcomes Woodhull Al/Cam in seat-squirming affair 44-39

Galva walked the high-wire before edging Woodhull Al/Cam 44-39 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva squared off with January 3, 2022 at Galva High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.