Galva gallops past Monmouth United 43-32

Galva called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-32 defeat of Monmouth United on December 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Monmouth United and Galva played in a 45-43 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on November 30, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Monmouth United took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 3 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.