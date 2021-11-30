Galva darts by Varna Midland in easy victory 52-26

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Galva turned out the lights on Varna Midland 52-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on November 30.
Galva moved in front of Varna Midland 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
Galva fought to a 29-9 intermission margin at Varna Midland's expense.
The Wildcats enjoyed a massive margin over the Timberwolves with a 37-18 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.