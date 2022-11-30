 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Galva carves slim margin over Kewanee Wethersfield 53-45

  • 0

Galva survived Kewanee Wethersfield in a 53-45 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois girls basketball action on November 30.

Last season, Kewanee Wethersfield and Galva faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galva High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky girls fall to fast-paced Kenwood

Rocky girls fall to fast-paced Kenwood

The Rock Island girls basketball team hung tough with a talented Kenwood Academy team on Friday night, but the fast-paced Broncos pulled away in the second half to win 86-60.

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News