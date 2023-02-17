Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Galesburg passed in a 53-46 victory at Rock Island's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Galesburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 30-21 margin over the Silver Streaks at half.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-33 lead over Rock Island.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 53-46.

Last season, Rock Island and Galesburg faced off on Feb. 3, 2022 at Rock Island High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Galesburg faced off against Rock Island Alleman . For a full recap, click here. Rock Island took on Quincy on Feb. 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.