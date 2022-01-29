 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg severs East Moline United Township's hopes 57-40
Galesburg severs East Moline United Township's hopes 57-40

Riding a wave of production, Galesburg dunked East Moline United Township 57-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

Galesburg's shooting moved to a 23-17 lead over East Moline United Township at the intermission.

Galesburg's influence showed as it carried a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 20, Galesburg faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Sterling on January 20 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

