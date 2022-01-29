Galesburg severs East Moline United Township's hopes 57-40

Riding a wave of production, Galesburg dunked East Moline United Township 57-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Galesburg made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
Galesburg's shooting moved to a 23-17 lead over East Moline United Township at the intermission.
Galesburg's influence showed as it carried a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
