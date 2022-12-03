Galesburg secures a win over East Moline United Township 54-40

East Moline United Township was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Galesburg prevailed 54-40 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 3.

Galesburg opened with a 14-2 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 29-19 deficit.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when East Moline United Township got within 38-30.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 16-10 margin in the closing period.

