Galesburg runs take down Panthers

GALESBURG — The difference between a good team and a winning team often comes down to the little things. For the United Township girls basketball team, it seems to be those dastardly runs they give up.
That was the case once again on Saturday against the Galesburg Silver Streaks. In this case, there were two rough patches that keyed the Silver Streaks to a 68-54 Western Big 6 Conference win at John Thiel Gym.
Up 19-9 late in the first quarter, the Panthers saw that 10-point lead go away midway through the second quarter with a 14-4 Streaks' run that tied the game.
Then, with UT (8-19, 2-9 WB6) back ahead 40-36 early in the third quarter, Galesburg (15-12, 4-7) went on a 15-2 streak to carry a 51-42 lead into the final quarter. The Streaks then held on the rest of the way.
"I don't have an answer to why that happens so many times," UT coach Carie Walker said. "If I had that answer, we would be in much better shape. We had Jade Hunter miss two layups in that stretch and those are shots she never misses. (Galesburg) made some big shots that hurt us."
Biggest in both of those Galesburg runs were long 3-pointers by Lauren Livingston. She hit a triple from about 28 feet to end the first quarter to cut the 19-9 lead to 19-12. Then, she buried a triple at the buzzer in the third to turn a six-point lead to nine.
"Lauren made a lot of big shots," Galesburg coach Evan Massey said. "She and Riley Jackson really had a nice day. Audree Peck had a very good game for us inside."
Added Walker, "There is not a lot you can do when Livingston is making shots with defenders in her face."
Livingston led Galesburg with 22 points and nine rebounds; Jenkins added 20 points and Peck notched 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Livingston and Jenkins also had five assists each.
Those 16 rebounds between Livingston and Peck included 10 in the second half. In the opening half, the entire Streaks team had 10 rebounds to 25 by UT. Nine of those came by Hunter, who finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
"Hunter is an incredible athlete and we had a hard time defending her," Massey said. "It was nice for us to stay close with them on the boards in the second half."
Added Walker, "Jade came to play (Saturday). She had her game-face on and you could tell she wanted this one."
Jasmine Bell had a slow start because of early foul trouble but finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
"Jazzy missed school sick all the way up to Thursday and played a hard game against Moline," Walker said. "I'm sure that took a toll on her but it also hurt that she got into foul trouble very early in the first half."
Walker knows that her team is much better than their record shows, and she has been working hard to fix those little things that are keeping the Panthers from winning more.
"We have been shooting free throws around 40 percent and we made 9 of 10," she said. "We had 25 or 26 turnovers against Moline the other night and just 16 today. Those are things we like to see. We just need to control what we can control and the rewards will come."