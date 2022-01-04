 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galesburg outlasts Rock Island 51-41
0 Comments

Galesburg outlasts Rock Island 51-41

  • 0

Galesburg trucked Rock Island on the road to a 51-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Rock Island showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

The Rocks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Silver Streaks at the half.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-30 lead over the Rocks.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 20-11 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Normal in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News