Galesburg outlasts Rock Island 51-41

Galesburg trucked Rock Island on the road to a 51-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Rock Island showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.
The Rocks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Silver Streaks at the half.
The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-30 lead over the Rocks.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 20-11 margin in the closing period.
