Galesburg girls top Alleman to win third straight

GALESBURG — After a slow start, the Galesburg High School girls basketball team dispatched Alleman 51-26 in Western Big 6 Conference play and extended a winning streak to three games on Saturday at Thiel Gym.

The Silver Streaks (7-3, 3-2 WB6) dropped Alleman to 1-9, 0-5.

Galesburg only led 8-3 after a quarter.

"I thought when we were just playing half-court defense and they played half-court defense we struggled to get away from them," said Galesburg coach Evan Massey. "Their first quarter possessions were too long. We didn't have many possessions and that kept the score low."

Things changed in the second quarter after the Streaks applied a press. Galesburg got off 20 shots in the period — hitting 10 of them — and even though the Pioneers hit 5 of 8 shots, the Silver Streaks built a 32-14 lead by halftime.

Helping build that margin was junior Lauren Livingston, who scored 10 first-half points on her way to a game-high 16. She hit 2 of the 3 3-pointers she took in the third quarter.

Massey said it was probably Livingston's best game of the season.