Galesburg flies high over East Moline United Township 64-38

Galesburg scored early and often to roll over East Moline United Township 64-38 in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 29-15 lead over East Moline United Township.
The Silver Streaks fought to a 35-18 half margin at the Panthers' expense.
Galesburg struck to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-14 in the fourth quarter.
