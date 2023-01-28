Galesburg flies high over East Moline United Township 64-38

Galesburg scored early and often to roll over East Moline United Township 64-38 in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 29-15 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Silver Streaks fought to a 35-18 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Galesburg struck to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-14 in the fourth quarter.

