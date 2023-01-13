Galesburg Christian darts by Moline Quad Cities Christian in easy victory 52-27

Galesburg Christian didn't tinker with Moline Quad Cities Christian, scoring a 52-27 result in the win column for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 13.
The last time Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian played in a 50-43 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Galesburg Christian took on Bettendorf Morning Star on January 6 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
