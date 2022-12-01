 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Galesburg Christian busts Moline Quad Cities Christian 62-33

  • 0

Galesburg Christian turned in a thorough domination of Moline Quad Cities Christian 62-33 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky girls fall to fast-paced Kenwood

Rocky girls fall to fast-paced Kenwood

The Rock Island girls basketball team hung tough with a talented Kenwood Academy team on Friday night, but the fast-paced Broncos pulled away in the second half to win 86-60.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News