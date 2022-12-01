Galesburg Christian busts Moline Quad Cities Christian 62-33

Galesburg Christian turned in a thorough domination of Moline Quad Cities Christian 62-33 on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. For more, click here.
