Galesburg buries East Moline United Township under avalanche of points 64-31
Galesburg buries East Moline United Township under avalanche of points 64-31

Galesburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple East Moline United Township 64-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 4.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 9-2 lead over the Panthers.

Galesburg fought to a 27-14 half margin at East Moline United Township's expense.

Galesburg roared to a 45-23 bulge over East Moline United Township as the fourth quarter began.

