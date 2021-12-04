Galesburg buries East Moline United Township under avalanche of points 64-31

Galesburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple East Moline United Township 64-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 4.
The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 9-2 lead over the Panthers.
Galesburg fought to a 27-14 half margin at East Moline United Township's expense.
Galesburg roared to a 45-23 bulge over East Moline United Township as the fourth quarter began.
Lede AI Sports Desk
