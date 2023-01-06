Fulton Unity Christian claims gritty victory against Moline Quad Cities Christian 54-48

A tight-knit tilt turned in Fulton Unity Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Moline Quad Cities Christian 54-48 in Illinois girls basketball on January 6.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Fulton Unity Christian faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
