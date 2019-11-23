FULTON — Fulton girls basketball coach Mike Menchaca got every girl on his team a copy of “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon to complement practice. The best-selling book is centered around filling your life with positive energy and avoiding negativity, and it has been promoted by Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, among others.
Menchaca hopes the lessons instilled within the book can serve as a different sort of competitive advantage for his close-knit and experienced group.
“That’s kind of going to be our motto this year, get on the energy bus,” Menchaca said. “We’re in the course of reading it. We read a couple chapters and everybody sits down and reads a chapter after practice or before practice. And then we really try to focus on the message for each day.”
Menchaca hopes to “steer his team’s bus” toward positivity for what he thinks may be one of the better teams he has coached at Fulton. A good run at the end of the last season to reach a regional final also planted some seeds of momentum.
“It’s just about staying positive and keeping the energy up and not letting anybody down, as far as energy goes,” Menchaca said, “and see where we can get.”
The team has a number of talented players returning, including senior Emily Schipper, an All-Three Rivers West player last season along with volleyball this year; not to mention a third-team all stater in softball and state qualifier in the 800-meter run.
Junior Kylie Collachia, another all-conference volleyball player, brings additional length, hands and shooting ability.
“Kylie has probably got the best hands in the area. She’s unreal how she can catch the ball,” Menchaca said. “We’re going to lean heavily on her and Schipper, and (Liz) Fish.”
Fish, an all-conference selection in basketball and softball as a pitcher, runs things at point guard and sees the floor well and can shoot and finish.
“I’m really excited about that combo together,” the coach said of the trio, along with Kearston Norman. “We’re hoping she can get some shots up and have a good senior year offensively.”
Menchaca said the team, unfortunately, had a big loss. Junior guard Ally Reed suffered an ACL injury and is out for the season. Still, he expects the team to be toward the top of the TRAC West.
Kylie Sweenie is a senior guard and a "staple" that the coach says contributes in areas that don't always show up in the box score.
Defense should be a strength of the team.
“We’re hoping to have one of the better defenses on the floor that we’ve had in a long time,” Menchaca said. “There are some challenges along the way, but with the core kids we’ve got, we’ll be able to compete.”