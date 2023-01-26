Fulton claims close encounter of the winning kind over Milledgeville 31-25

Fulton didn't flinch, finally repelling Milledgeville 31-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Fulton and Milledgeville squared off with February 12, 2022 at Fulton High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.