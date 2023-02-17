Sherrard recorded a big victory over Aledo Mercer County 51-31 on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sherrard and Aledo Mercer County faced off on Dec. 13, 2021 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

