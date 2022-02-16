 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott rolls over Clinton 57-24

Eldridge North Scott left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 57-24 in Iowa girls basketball on February 16.

Eldridge North Scott's shooting struck to a 30-14 lead over Clinton at halftime.

In recent action on February 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt and Clinton took on Central DeWitt on February 11 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

